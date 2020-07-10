The Batman Fans Are Freaking Out About Another Gotham Cop Series

Earlier today came the surprise announcement that The Batman director Matt Reeves is working with Emmy winning writer Terrence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) on a Gotham PD TV series for HBO Max. This already raised eyebrows but they quickly were raised further when it was revealed it will be set in the world of the upcoming film starring Robert Pattinson. Even though the report notes that the series will "build on the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City," not everyone is sold on the idea however, not just because of its recent proximity to the TV series Gotham but also given the current climate of the world.

After the widespread protests following the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the hands of the police, a lot of people aren't too keen on seeing yet another police television series. Networks have already reacted to this by cancelling shows like the long running COPS and Live PD, and the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has scrapped all of its written scripts and is starting over. As the below tweets clearly display, this sentiment is still alive and well, and not even the inclusion of Batman can make people change their minds.

Matt Reeves has issued the following statement about the project (via Warner Bros.), saying: “This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream."