The Batman Fans Are Freaking Out About Another Gotham Cop Series
Earlier today came the surprise announcement that The Batman director Matt Reeves is working with Emmy winning writer Terrence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) on a Gotham PD TV series for HBO Max. This already raised eyebrows but they quickly were raised further when it was revealed it will be set in the world of the upcoming film starring Robert Pattinson. Even though the report notes that the series will "build on the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City," not everyone is sold on the idea however, not just because of its recent proximity to the TV series Gotham but also given the current climate of the world.
After the widespread protests following the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the hands of the police, a lot of people aren't too keen on seeing yet another police television series. Networks have already reacted to this by cancelling shows like the long running COPS and Live PD, and the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has scrapped all of its written scripts and is starting over. As the below tweets clearly display, this sentiment is still alive and well, and not even the inclusion of Batman can make people change their minds.
Matt Reeves has issued the following statement about the project (via Warner Bros.), saying: “This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream."
Probably not the same kind of show though
prevnext
We literally got 5 seasons of this in the form of Gotham. Why, just why?! https://t.co/7T4EbSn9Ea— Sparky (@marcusshearer1) July 10, 2020
They sure did!
prevnext
Well, *somebody* failed to read the room. https://t.co/50Ff81ACV5— skullsinthestars - Black lives matter (@drskyskull) July 10, 2020
Write that down, write that down!
prevnext
If they're not reading the room, this is going to be bad. what it should be about is Commissioner Gordon trying to clean up GothamPD vs a corrupt police union head as the antagonist, all while Batman stirs pot investigating & exposing police corruptionhttps://t.co/hTWiWw5jlk— Kyle (@KyleKayBee) July 10, 2020
A fair stance!
prevnext
I like Batman but I just can't with cop shows anymore. Too many that either are cop propaganda (all heroes) or too realistic with the corruption & such.
So I'll pass on this (I also am not getting HBO Max so there is that)https://t.co/LCR20xPdwM— Scott Redmond - Black Lives Matter (@ScottPRedmond) July 10, 2020
Probably no one dying by balloons in this one?
prevnext
How is this any different than Gotham?— LAST-LINE (@lastlineshow) July 10, 2020
mhm.
prevnext
If there's one thing we need right now it's yet another police drama about the "good cops." Way to read that room. https://t.co/F7vWvDaXEb— Kevin Mahadeo (@kevmahadeo) July 10, 2020
Just read the comic folks
prevnext
Gotham Central was a phenomenal series but we absolutely do not need another cop show right now https://t.co/emgKzZsUDh— Glen WEAR A MASK! Newman (@glennewman) July 10, 2020
No kidding!
prevnext
A Batman related cop show on HBO.
Man, I can't wait to see how tone deaf that turns out to be in today's climate.— 🌈 Travis Pineapple 🌈 (@Rob_In_WI) July 10, 2020
Batfleck isn't coming back
prevnext
On one hand, it looks like WB decided which way they are going to go on Batman for the future -- at least on HBO Max. But on the other, weren't we just talking about getting rid of cop shows? #TheBatman https://t.co/o2Ivn5V8xL— Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) July 10, 2020
DAILY PLANET SHOW YES
prev
2020: Let’s rethink our police situation.
HBO: Let’s make a cop show where they beat and imprison the mentally ill instead of helping them.
You know what I’d have liked to see instead? Metropolis, the Daily Planet, similar to The Newsroom, where they discuss our country.— Wandering Writer (@Manimeconquest) July 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.