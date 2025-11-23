The Best Season of A Controversial Canceled Fantasy Series Is Streaming Free (But The Other 2 Are Missing)

There have been a number of shows and franchises that were cancelled before they had a chance to finish their story, and that can happen for a myriad of reasons. Sometimes it’s ratings-related, while other times it’s behind-the-scenes issues, and then there’s always just an issue of quality as well. A bit of everything was involved in one particular fantasy series that ended up becoming a bit controversial over the course of its run, and while the good news is that the best season of that show is now streaming for free, the other 2 seasons are missing completely.

The series in question is American Gods, which was created by Neil Gaiman and was adapted into a television series on Starz back in 2017. The show was well-received in its debut and is the highest-rated season of the show’s run of 3 seasons, and you can actually watch American Gods season 1 for free on Tubi. You might assume you could watch the whole series there as well, but that’s actually not the case.

Only season 1 is available on Tubi, but seasons 2 and 3 aren’t currently available there. It’s not known if that might change in the future, but for now, you can at least see the season that started what was thought to be a TV franchise without any barrier to entry.

American Gods arrived on TV with quite a bit of fanfare, and it delivered with critics and audiences. Season 1 currently holds a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 272 reviews, and also holds an 84% audience score. Season 2 went down in the ratings as well as with critics and audiences, scoring a 61% critics score and a 63% audience score.

While there was a ratings dip with season 3 as well, the critical reception was better with a 75% critics rating, and the audience score stayed steady at 63%. Unfortunately, the series was cancelled after that third season, and there had been quite a few shakeups behind the camera and in front of the camera, with several members of the cast no longer being a part of the show over time. There were talks of a possible TV movie, but those never materialized.

Starz released a statement on the show’s cancellation (via Deadline), writing, “Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country.”

Now you can jump back into the series on Tubi without having to subscribe to a streamer, and hopefully seasons 2 and 3 will follow at some point down the line.

