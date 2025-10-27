The Best TV Thriller You Aren’t Watching Just Added a New Season to Netflix

Fall is a great time for television, particularly thrillers. With the days getting shorter and the weather getting colder, there’s something about settling in to binge something with plenty of twists and unexpected turns. For viewers, Netflix has a lot of great shows that fall into that category, but there is one show in particular that you probably haven’t seen yet — and a new season just dropped on the streaming platform making it a perfect time to take in one of the best television series of the past decade.

Netflix subscribers now have the ability to stream all three current seasons of AMC’s Dark Winds with Season 3 having just dropped. The platform just dropped season three today, making now the perfect time to experience this neo-western thriller or get caught up ahead of the arrival of the fourth season on AMC.

What is Dark Winds About?

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is a psychological thriller that follows three Navajo Tribal Police officers — Joe Leaphorn, Bernadette Manuelito, and Jim Chee — in the 1970s in the Four Corners area of the American Southwest. The series, which debuted in 2022, stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and more. The series is executive produced by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and the late Robert Redford, whose cameo appearance in Season 3 of Dark Winds is his final acting performance. Redford is also credited as an executive producer in the series’ upcoming fourth season.

While Dark Winds is a series that may have flown under the radar for many, it’s easily one of the best of the past few years. The series holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes across all three seasons to date — an impressive feat. Part of what makes Dark Winds so good the depth of its storytelling. Rather than merely being another crime thriller with Western themes, the series goes a little bit deeper to dig into aspects of the coexistence of indigenous tribes and cultures in the United States and how they coexist with non-indigenous larger society and its social order. By framing these themes through the perspective of law enforcement officers that police tribal lands, you get a series that is much more than just a mystery. Instead, it’s a nuanced portrayal of indigenous culture, thanks in no small part to the well-crafted characters and story. It’s truly a must watch.

Season 4 of Dark Winds is On the Way (And Sooner Than You Think)

Season 3 of Dark Winds arriving on Netflix comes at a great time in terms of getting ready for more of the critically acclaimed series. Last week, AMC announced that Season 4 is set to debut on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Season 4 is set to focus on the search for a missing Navajo girl which will take Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito away from the safety of Navajo Nation to 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an organized crime-connected obsessive killer.

Dark Winds Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.



