Dark New Drama Series Dominates Netflix Despite Return Of One Of 2024’s Best Shows

Netflix has a great problem on its hands, as it has two new hits to add to its catalog this week, though where those hits are on the charts is a bit surprising. This week saw the return of one of last year’s best shows, and while it did deliver an impressive showing, another debut from Netflix’s dark new drama series managed to surpass it and take the top spot on the charts, and the two shows couldn’t be more different in approach and tone.

FlixPatrol released its top 10 TV shows on Netflix chart, which saw the debut of two new shows on the streaming service. The first was season 2 of last year’s hit series Nobody Wants This, which debuted to 618 streams. That said, it was surpassed by another debuting series, The Monster of Florence, which hit 827 streams and rather unexpectedly took the number 1 spot on the chart.

It’s surprising for a number of reasons, mostly because of the subject matter. Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy series that won rave reviews and response from audiences during its first season, while The Monster of Florence is a deep dive into a real-life serial killer who was given the name Il Mostro, which is Italian for the monster. Il Mostro shot and killed 16 people in Florence, Italy, between the years of 1968 and 1985, but all these years later, the case still remains open.

The Netflix series is directed by Stefano Sollima, and in a previous interview with THR Roma (via People), he revealed that the team based the series on direct testimonies and procedural documents and sought to be as accurate as possible. “We reconstructed to the millimeter the crime scenes, the angle of the shots, the location of the cars and the killer,” Sollima said. “And in some cases there were things that didn’t fit with the official versions.”

“Our whole purpose, our maximum effort, was trying to reconstruct a historical reality,” Sollima said. “We have tried to tell all the truths, reconstructing a country, its habits and systems, its hypocrisies that have so hindered the solution of the case.”

The miniseries’ aim for authenticity seems to have struck a chord with viewers, but right now, there aren’t that many reviews for The Monster of Florence on Rotten Tomatoes to gauge. The 10 reviews have it at a score of 60%, and the audience score hasn’t been compiled yet. As for Nobody Wants This season 2, it currently has a 79% critics score and a 74% audience score, which is down a bit from season 1’s 95% critics score and 85% audience score, though it is still being overall well received.

