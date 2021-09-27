The Big Bang Theory Star Comments on Their Character’s Sexualization In Early Seasons

For legions of fans, The Big Bang Theory was a television staple, with the hit CBS sitcom lighting up fans’ screens week after week. The series became known for its ensemble of characters, particularly Penny (Kaley Cuoco), the fish-out-of-water neighbor who befriends the series’ group of scientists and nerds. While the series came to a close back in 2019, elements of it are still being talked about — including one thing that Cuoco views differently in hindsight. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Cuoco spoke about the way Penny’s outfits were sexualized in earlier seasons, something that she wouldn’t be as comfortable about now.

“I started Big Bang at 21 years old. It was the cute girl-next-door to the nerds, right?” Cuoco explained. “It was all about booty shorts and Juicy Couture zip-ups and all these crazy [outfits]. And as the years went on, you know, Penny grows up. Kaley grows up. All of a sudden it’s like ‘Can I have like a long sleeve shirt? How about a slack? How about a loafer? I never want to see that high heel ever again.’ I had every color of the Uggs. Uggs with shorts. Those were the days. I don’t think it was hard to wear that stuff and be funny. I love being funny no matter what, and I think even that I felt like was kind of self-deprecating. And also, that was so long ago. When I think about how many years ago that was, it was a different time. Also, by the way, at 21, it was hot. I wanted to show that stuff off. You would not catch me dead in a sexy cat costume now. I just had a litter kittens. Not doing that again.”

While Cuoco has a different perspective on that aspect of The Big Bang Theory, she has remained steadfast in wanting to have the cast officially reunite, particularly in something akin to the recent Friends HBO Max reunion.

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show,” Cuoco explained in a previous interview. “I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves… I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely would be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”