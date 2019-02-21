‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kevin Smith, William Shatner and More Play Dungeons & Dragons in New Clip

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is pulling out all the stops, with this week’s episode enlisting the help of a number of stars for an epic game of Dungeons and Dragons. Check out a clip of Kevin Smith and William Shatner going head to head with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) in the new episode before it airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Get ready for the greatest day of Leonard’s entire life, on Thursday’s star-studded new #BigBangTheory at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/ylJHLsLxMG — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 20, 2019

The episode will also feature Joe Manganiello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wil Wheaton.

The announcement that the series would conclude with this 12th season was announced last fall, with star Jim Parsons revealing he wanted to leave the show resulting in the creators opting not to continue with such an important character.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

He added, “I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air in May.

