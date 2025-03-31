The Boys Season 5 Gets a Big Production Update (When Will It Premiere?)

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that production on the fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video superhero satire is officially halfway complete. In a tweet posted on March 29, Kripke shared the significant milestone while also providing updates on the prequel spinoff Vought Rising, noting that its writers’ room is actively working on scripts and new super suits are being designed. This production update offers the most concrete information yet about the progress of the highly-anticipated final season, which began filming in late 2024 and is expected to continue through mid-2025. With half of the shooting schedule now complete, fans can start speculating about a potential release window, with the possibility of an early 2026 premiere date now seeming more feasible.

“Season 5 halfway through shooting. #VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It’s all happening,” Kripke wrote in his update, effectively confirming simultaneous development on both the flagship series’ conclusion and its period-set spinoff. This dual focus demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to the franchise even as its original series approaches its finale, with Vought Rising set to explore the origins of the corporation that created superheroes in America during the 1950s.

Season 5 halfway through shooting. #VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It’s all happening #TheBoys #SPNFamily @TheBoysTV https://t.co/daWYsGLLkp — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 29, 2025

The production milestone is particularly significant given the extended timeline typically required for The Boys, which Kripke has previously stated takes approximately two years from writing to air. With filming having commenced in late 2024 and now reaching its midpoint, the series is progressing on schedule. Although The Boys demands a lot of post-production work to conjure the special effects the series is known for, there’s a chance Season 5 will hit Prime Video in the first half of 2026.

Everything We Know About Season 5 of The Boys

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Season 5 of The Boys will pick up in a dramatically altered America where Homelander (Antony Starr) has effectively seized control of the United States government and imposed martial law with an army of supes enforcing his will. The season continues directly from Season 4’s cliffhanger ending, which saw most members of The Boys captured by Homelander’s forces, including Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) remains on a rogue mission to eliminate all supes using a stolen virus. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the series heads toward what Kripke has described as “our show’s version of the apocalypse,” with the showrunner promising that the final season will deliver a definitive conclusion to the central Butcher-Homelander conflict.

Perhaps most notably, Jensen Ackles returns as Soldier Boy in an expanded capacity, with Kripke confirming at San Diego Comic-Con that Ackles will be a series regular, allowing the show to further explore the father-son relationship between Soldier Boy and Homelander. The Supernatural reunion expands further with the addition of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in undisclosed roles, reuniting the trio who powered Kripke’s previous hit series for the first time in years.

Quaid recently offered insights into Hughie’s journey in the final season, telling ComicBook, “I think he’s the most mature he’s ever been. It’s a very dark season… but Hughie really grew into himself this season and I’ve been really enjoying playing that side of him.” This characterization aligns with Kripke’s broader description of the final season’s character arcs, where Hughie will “solidly learn what it means to be human,” while Butcher will “completely commit to being a monster.” These opposing journeys suggest the series will continue interrogating its central theme about the corrupting nature of power and vengeance right up to its conclusion.

Season 5 of The Boys comes to Prime Video sometime in 2026. There’s still no release window for Vought Rising.

