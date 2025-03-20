The Boys Prequel Adds Two Mystery Characters to Cast (and We’re Excited)

Amazon’s upcoming The Boys prequel series Vought Rising has added Elizabeth Posey and Will Hochman in leading but undisclosed roles. The high-profile spinoff, which explores the origins of Vought International during the 1950s, continues expanding its ensemble beyond previously announced stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who will reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively. As the series gears up for production later this year, these casting additions mark significant progress for what promises to be a critical expansion of The Boys universe, keeping the franchise thriving even as the flagship series heads toward its conclusion with its upcoming fifth season. With both performers tapped for substantial parts, speculation is already mounting about which characters from The Boys mythology they might portray or whether they’ll introduce entirely new figures into the twisted superhero satire.

As reported by Variety, Hochman joins Vought Rising following his successful five-season run on CBS’s procedural Blue Bloods, where he portrayed Joe Hill. The actor has steadily built an impressive resume spanning television and film, with recurring roles opposite Billy Crystal and Judith Light in Apple TV+’s drama Before, along with significant parts in movies including The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Let Him Go, and Critical Thinking. Hochman will next appear alongside Daredevil: Born Again’s Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan in the upcoming film The Cycle for IFC and Tea Shop Films. While Amazon and Sony Television have remained tight-lipped about his specific role in Vought Rising, his experience with both character-driven drama and action sequences makes him a perfect addition to the historically-set superhero narrative.

Posey, meanwhile, arrives at Vought Rising after establishing herself with appearances in HBO’s cultural phenomenon Euphoria and a recurring role as Tricia on the Starz wrestling drama Heels. her previous credits include the feature film Dreamcatchers, the TV short Trevor & The Virgin, and playing a young Melanie Griffith in the E! pilot Juicy Stories. She also appeared alongside Terrence Howard and Amber Heard in the indie film Gully and most recently starred in the lead role of Resisting Roots, a film adaptation of a popular novel for Passionflix. As Deadline reported, like Hochman, details of her character remain under wraps.

Everything We Know About The Boys Spinoff Vought Rising

Vought Rising represents one of the most ambitious expansions of The Boys franchise to date, diving into the historical foundations of the corporation that would eventually create and commodify superheroes in America. Officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, the series has been described by executive producers Eric Kripke and Paul Grellong as “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” This premise offers a fascinating exploration of two of the franchise’s most compelling villains, examining their roles during a formative period in the alternate universe’s history long before Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) would emerge as central figures.

As revealed in The Boys season 3, Soldier Boy was America’s first successful non-aging superhero, created by Nazi scientist Frederick Vought during World War II. By the 1950s, he had become a national icon, though one with brutal tendencies and problematic views that reflected the darker aspects of the era. Meanwhile, Stormfront was introduced in Season 2 as a seemingly progressive new member of The Seven before being exposed as Frederick Vought’s wife and first successful Compound V test subject. In the 1950s, Stormfront would have been operating under the identity “Clara Vought,” hiding her Nazi ideology while influencing the company’s direction from within. The show will likely explore the pair’s complex relationship, which was briefly referenced in Season 3 when Soldier Boy mentioned their past sexual encounters and creation of the infamous superhero orgy “Herogasm.”

Vought Rising joins other spinoffs, including the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the college-set Gen V, and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico, executive produced by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal.

Season 5 of The Boys comes to Prime Video sometime in 2026. There’s still no release window for Vought Rising.

Are you excited about The Boys getting a prequel spinoff? How do you think Vought Rising will contribute to the franchise’s mythology? Join the discussion in the comments!