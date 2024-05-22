The Boys: Mexico Spinoff Gets Disappointing Update

Prime Video will soon be experimenting even further with the world of The Boys, with reports from last year indicating that yet another spinoff series is in the works. The project, which is expected to be set in Mexico, will further explore The Boys' realm of violent superheroics — but it sounds like we might have to wait a little bit longer for it to come to fruition. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that even though work has begun on The Boys: Mexico, the series has "a lot of hurdles" before it becomes a reality.

"They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot," Kripke explained, referencing writer and co-showrunner Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. "He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot, he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff."

What Is The Boys: Mexico About?

Plot details are currently unknown about The Boys: Mexico. Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael Garcia Bernal (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) are producing the series, and are expected to act on the show in some capacity.

"I'm very excited about what we can do, because we can do something very interesting in Latin America," Bernal said in a recent chat with Variety.

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on June 13th exclusively on Prime Video.