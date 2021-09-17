The Boys Cast Celebrates Season 3 Wrap With NSFW Video for Fans

Last week brought the news that The Boys season three had officially wrapped production and now a new video compiled from set features the all-star cast confirming the news. Featuring a fresh look at several returning cast members can be seen, along with teases of the new characters like Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy (who refrains that he’s going to get drunk after the wrap). We also get a glimpse of series star Karl Urban delivering a rousing speech to the crew, even going so far as to say: “I think this is going to be our best season yet.” Check it for yourself below!

“We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen,” series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke previously told Vanity Fair about Ackles’ casting. “Because it’s a World War II hero. But it’s so funny how these things sometimes happen. Jensen called me and I’m not on the show anymore but we keep in touch and text every so often. But he happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like well I’m prepping Season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain in the to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it? I sent him the script, and he’s like, oh my God, I totally want to do this. Less than a week later, he was cast. He just happened to call that day, is one of the big reasons he got that part.”

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

Other newcomers set to appear in season three of the hit Amazon show include Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) as a supe called Gunpowder, a character that has roots in the comics and was briefly featured in the first season of the show (naturally played by a different actor). Plus Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) as play Supersonic, an ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, and Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk. Laurie Holden (Andrea on AMC’s The Walking Dead) will also appear as “Crimson Countess” a counterpart to Scarlet Witch.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s unclear when the third season will premiere but a 2022 debut seems likely.