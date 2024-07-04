The Boys Just Introduced a Deviant Version of Spider-Man

The Boys has never backed down from the potential to roast Marvel or DC’s superheroes. Earlier in The Boys season 4 the series was quick to tease its own versions of Wolverine and Doctor Strange, not to mention that fact that newcomer Sister Sage in The Boys wears a costume that’s a clear parody of the Dora Milaje from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. In the latest episode of the series however they didn’t even hint at a perverse version of a fan-favorite character, they flat out revealed him. Meet Webweaver, The Boys‘ version of Spider-Man that is, surprise, not a good hero. Spoilers follow!

Webweaver in Prime Video’s The Boys

MM reveals that a gathering of important political figures (and supes) is happening at Tek Knight’s home that evening, and he has a source that not only handed off the information. Enter Webweaver, The Boys perverse version of Spider-Man who appears to do not much but sit around in his web-covered apartment all day and do drugs. When MM arrives with some product for Webweaver to partake in, the supe is already partially intoxicated, asking MM to help him “take his medicine.” He reluctantly agrees to do it, putting himself in a position (along with all of us) to see something he never wanted to see, which allows him to knock out Webweaver and steal his costume so that Hughie can pose as him at the Federalist Society party at Tek Knight’s estate.

When Hughie arrives at Tek Knight’s home disguised as Webweaver he’s greeted by the hero who thanks him for considering the offer to become his new sidekick. After they go down in to the Tek Cave, Tek Knight reveals that the role of his sidekick isn’t necessarily just one for fighting crime or PR, as to be expected, it’s for weird sex stuff too. Though Hughie is subjected to some of this stuff against his will, it seems like Webweaver would have at least gone along with it to feed his addiction, but we can’t really say for sure.

One point of interest is that Webweaver isn’t an original creation for The Boys TV show and does have roots in the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. In the initial The Boys comics, Webweaver is never revealed but is referred to by name, noted as being the first supe that Butcher and Mallory took down which eventually lead to the CIA allowing the creation of The Boys in its original form. When The Boys: Dear Becky, the sequel/prequel comic series, was released later it offered a first look at Webweaver on the cover of one issue. A parody of Todd Macfarlane’s Spider-Man #1, the comic look for Webweaver is very similar to how he appears in The Boys TV series, albeit with a color scheme that more closely resembles Spider-Man.