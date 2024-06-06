The Boys Releases First Season 4 Clip Featuring an Awkward Family Reunion

It's an awkward family reunion for Billy Butcher, Homelander, and Ryan in the first clip from The Boys Season 4. We're a week away before The Boys makes its glorious return to Prime Video, and there's a lot of drama awaiting audiences. Season 3 ended with Butcher dealing with the repercussions of taking too much of the V drug, leaving him only a few months to live. As for Butcher's nemesis, Homelander, he's growing closer to his son Ryan, who also has superpowers. This has driven a wedge between Ryan and Butcher, and as The Boys clip demonstrates, it's going to be tough to repair that relationship.

"Ain't this a sweet lil family reunion. @DiscussingFilm is bringing ya the first clip from Season 4, arriving in just one week," a post from The Boys account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. As for the Season 4 clip, it begins with Butcher confronting Ryan in what looks to be a restaurant kitchen. Butcher pleads with Ryan to leave with him, and reiterates how dangerous Homelander is. "He's my Dad," Ryan says, to which Butcher replies, "Right, and he murdered some poor soul in front of your eyes."

Just as it seems Ryan is considering Butcher's proposal, Homelander saunters in. Homelander uses his powers to take a peek inside Butcher's head and can see the black mass growing in his brain. "What do ya have, six months?" Homelander asks Butcher. "Maybe less." Ryan takes Homelander's hand and they walk off, with Homelander saying that he doesn't want to be late for Smashmouth.

Prime Video renews The Boys for Season 5 ahead of Season 4 premiere

Prime Video knows a hit when it sees it, which is why the streamer has already renewed The Boys for Season 5. This came more than a month before The Boys Season 4 was set to debut. Eric Kripke will return as showrunner of the show based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order," said Eric Kripke, Showrunner for The Boys, "the cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

"Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride," says Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, "and we couldn't be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can't wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next."

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13th with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on Thursday, July 18th.