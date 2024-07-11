The Boys: Another Member of The Seven Just Left the Series

The Boys season 4 spoilers follow! The penultimate episode of The Boys season 4 delivered some major moves for the plot of the entire series, including what seems like a major character’s departure from the cast. Things are in a scary place for the season 4 finale of The Boys, but a major surprise arrived as one of the supes that has been on the series since the very beginning has seemingly departed entirely. Just before the latest episode of The Boys ends, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train leaves for greener pastures, but is he really not coming back?

Ever since A-Train became an informant for The Boys in the series it has felt like only a matter of time before he realized that it wasn’t going to be worth it in the long run. When you add in that Homelander has been on a crusade to find the leak within Vought and plug it permanently. As a result, Homelander has killed several people, including Cameron Coleman, while hunting for The Boys‘ source inside the company (not knowing that it’s A-Train all along). In the episode A-Train and Ashley Barrett confide in each other about how, despite Cameron Coleman’s death, the hunt for the leak continues. Ashley comes up with the idea of just leaving, and though A-Train dismisses it at first, he has a change of heart by the episode’s end.

After saving Butcher and Starlight from an attack by The Deep and Black Noir, A-Train returns to Vought Tower with a specific thought on his mind, leaving. His fellow Seven members now know that he’s the leak, meaning Homelander will find out soon. He goes back to Vought Tower to get Ashley and even begs her to come with him, to go anywhere. She decides against joining him but does offer a major piece of advice, that he should cut out his tracking chip. Later in the episode we find out that not only did he does this, but his family are nowhere to be found either. A-Train appears to be well and truly gone.

Only one episode remains in The Boys season 4, and it’s really unclear if A-Train’s exit was permanent. His sudden departure isn’t the first time that a member of The Seven has left the group, as both Queen Maeve and Starlight quit the group back in season 3. Considering the betrayal that Homelander clearly felt by learning the truth about A-Train, not to mention his larger place in the entire mythology of The Boys and its plot, we’re going to guess this isn’t the last time we’re going to see Jessie T. Usher as A-Train on The Boys.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.