The Boys Star Teases Jeffrey Dean Morgan's "Badass" Season 4 Character

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys released an action-packed new season last year, and fans were absolutely loving it. The Boys Season 3 upped the ante for the series and out did the previous two seasons giving the series its best reactions yet. During the season we get introduced to an old Vought superhero team called Payback and it's leader Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) who leads The Boys and the Seven on an outrageous, sex-filled adventure. Now, with Season 4 currently filming, we have a bunch of new cast members joining the series including Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural, The Walking Dead). Not much is currently known about his character and some of the cast were kept in the dark about who he's playing but it seems that one actor on the series has given some insight on Morgan's mystery role. In a new interview with The Movie Dweeb, The Boys star Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir, revealed some new information on Morgan's "Badass" new character.

"I would say his Sun sign is 'badass,' and his Moon sign is 'You don't even want to f---ing know.'" Mitchell said jokingly. "I don't know how much can be revealed about that character, but I think the cool thing about this show is we're always going in different directions and showing you different storylines and different characters in ways you wouldn't expect, so I think that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to play a role that stays with fans for a long time."

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

