The Boys Releases In Memoriam for Timmy the Octopus

Spoilers for the first three episodes of The Boys season three. Amazon Prime video wrapped up episode 3.03 of The Boys with one of its most shocking and messed up sequences. After being invited by Homelander to a dinner, Antony Starr's all-powerful supe forces Chace Crawford's The Deep to dine on a delicacy, a live Octopus, Since The Deep is an Aquaman like figure, and can communicate with marine wildlife, The Deep knew that this Octopus was not only named Timothy but was begging for his life. Despite his pleases, Homelander made The Deep eat Timothy anyway. Now The Boys has released a special video just for him.

The, very gross moment, was luckily created entirely in CG as The Boys visual effects supervisor Stephan Fleet cofnirmed in a post on social media after the episode premiere. "One of our crowning accomplishments, I think, was this fully CG guy," Fleet said on Instagram.. "We had a rubber puppet and some tools for ref on set, but he's 100% not real! Feels good to not endanger or harm any actual animals at all and is a great use of VFX. Courtesy of @mpc_film in London. Who were top notch to work with!"

The Boys choosing to make this moment entirely CG was lauded by none other than PETA, who have previously released scathing statements after films and shows have used real animals for sequences (like the recently released Jackass Forever). As PETA put it, "many real octopuses" and other "billons of invertebrates are killed for food each year," so The Boys forgoing a real octopus for Crawford to eat was a step in the right direction in their book.

"The Boys' real heroes are working behind the scenes, creating a realistic CGI octopus so that animals can live in peace," said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "PETA is celebrating this series for helping viewers see every octopus as an individual like Timothy, not as an entrée or as entertainment."

"It's weird," Crawford previosuly told Entertainment Weekly about season three of the series, prompting newcomer Jensen Ackles to reveal the apprehension that Crawford had on set. "I remember reading that stuff (in season 3)," Ackles said. "And you sent me a message, and I think it, I'll have to go find it, but I think it was like 'I don't know how I'm going to be able to work after this.'"

The Boys debuts new episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays with the final episode of season three premiering on July 8. Amazon announced earlier today that the series has already been renewed for season four.