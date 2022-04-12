The Boys Star Chace Crawford Says He Won’t Work Again After “Weird” Season 3

Throughout his time on The Boys, actor Chace Crawford has been subject to a lot of bizarre and unhinged material. Outed as a sexual predator in season one, the character found his way into a cult in season two and even subject to a serenade from his own gills (voiced by Patton Oswalt). Who knows what horrors await in season three of the series though but Crawford apparently has doubts that after the public sees what happens that he’ll be able to secure work again in the future. Speaking in a new interview, Crawford would only teases that season three is “weird,” but new co-star Jensen Ackles revealed his castmate’s worry.

“I can’t give too much away….it’s weird,” Crawford told Entertainment Weekly, prompting Ackles to reveal the apprehension that Crawford has. “I remember reading that stuff (in season 3),” Ackles said. “And you sent me a message, and I think it, I’ll have to go find it, but I think it was like ‘I don’t know how I’m going to be able to work after this.’” Crawford added: “I think I did send that, yeah,” all of them laughing as they remembered the text exchange.

What we can glean from the season three trailer of The Boys regarding The Deep is…well, not much. Most of the shots of the character feature him in exclusively sexual situations, perhaps implying he’ll be making his way into the adult film industry with another showing him starring at an octopus in an aquarium while having sex with an unseen person. Perhaps his infatuation with aquatic animals will come to a head.

“There’s definitely a lot of madness,” series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue about the new season. “It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about ‘Herogasm’ from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.”

Season three of The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.