The Boys Showrunner Teases a "Sh-t Fight" for Season 2 Finale

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has been a wild ride thus far, but with the show heading into its season finale next week with "What I Know", things are about to get even crazier. Series showrunner Eric Kripke says final episode of The Boys' sophomore season is going to be a "real sh*t fight", one that he days may be his favorite episode of the series thus far -- and one that sounds like it may have some major consequences for Butcher and the rest of the team.

Speaking with TVLine, Kripke said that going into the finale, Butcher (Karl Urban) is in a dangerous place -- one that shifts everything for the character.

"I think Episode 8 is gonna be a real sh*t fight," Kripke said. "For what it's worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favorite episode of the whole show, both seasons. It puts, primarily, Butcher in a really dangerous place, because he has this devil on his shoulder, who is his father, and he's just learned at the end of this episode that there's no value in doing things the right way by going through the right legal means. The only way to get things done apparently is to be the worst possible person like his father, and he's heading into Episode 8 with that attitude. We should very rightfully worry about Butcher's humanity and what that means for the rest of the team."

As for exactly how this "sh*t fight" plays out, that remains to be seen but the promo for "What I Know" may tease an impending showdown between Butcher and Homelander (Antony Starr). In last week's "Butcher, Baker Candlestick Maker" Homelander along with Stormfront (Aya Cash) took his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) away from Becca (Shantel VanSanten). In the promo, Becca finds Butcher and tells him what's happened. The clip doesn't show exactly how Butcher reacts, but given the characters' involved histories, it's likely he's not going to handle things quietly -- especially now that the congressional hearings against Vought have gone so horribly awry.

The Boys Season 2 finale will be added to Amazon Prime on October 9th. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

