The Boys Showrunner Wants to Release Porn Scenes They Actually Filmed for Season 2

If you've seen the latest episode of The Boys, you know adult programming most certainly exists in the world created by Eric Kripke and his writer's room for the Amazon Prime series. In fact, the screenwriter joked on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he's sitting on a treasure trove of pornography photographed solely for the series and he wants to release it, but Sony Pictures and Amazon don't want too — you know, due to the obvious reasons.

Full disclosure: spoilers up ahead for "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker." Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the episode!

After The Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) decides to side with the show's eponymous group of mercenaries, they take him to a CIA safe house before he's expected to testify before a Congressional committee. There, he browses through a stack of pornographic DVDs as he tries to decide which one to watch — much to the dismay of Hughie (Jack Quaid), the one charged with keeping an eye on the supe at any given time. As it turns out, the porn they filmed (and briefly seen on-screen) might actually be the real deal.

"Let's go rogue! We shot full porn scenes for Ep 7 & I wanna post 'em on SupePorn.com," Kripke tweeted to his followers. "But @SPTV, @PrimeVideo & @AmazonStudios are skittish to get into the porn biz? Reply to them & DEMAND Supe Porn!"

As of now, the domain Kripke listed redirects to Sony Pictures' website set up for the series, which includes a trailer of the show's second season. It also includes a link to Amazon Prime so that fans can have a direct link to watch the second batch of episodes. Kripke then retweeted his own tweet by tagging the actors of the show that are active on Twitter, including Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Nate Mitchel, Laz Alonso, and Jessie T. Usher.

The Boys Season 2 finale will be added to Amazon Prime on October 9th.

