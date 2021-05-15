The Boys Executive Producers Say "The World Caught Up to Us" Ahead of Season 3

✖

You know the saying; something about how reality is sometimes stranger than fiction. Even though The Boys features powered beings that can fly at the speed of light, the hit Amazon shot is as topical as ever. In fact, one producer of the show says the zaniness of the previous year has caught up with the bombastic show as it dives deeper into the production of Season Three.

"The world caught up to us this year. It feels very grounded in sort of the ideas of corporate malfeasance and executive power overreach," executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine told Deadline during a recent virtual panel. The website says the full panel will be posted on Monday.

The Boys Season Three is currently filming in Canada, and series star Laz Alonso says it's going to be bloodier than ever.

"I'll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood — that's one of her many jobs," the actor told Collider last month. "She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

Alonso's character — the mercenary that goes by Mother's Milk — will return for the third season as he works to get the eponymous group back together. After all, there still are evil "superheroes" to take care of.

"I love that even though Butcher is the leader of The Boys, Mother's Milk is Butcher's consigliare," Alonso said on The Boys: The Official Podcast. "So in private who Butcher comes to to seek advice, to have a man-to-man conversation to, to root himself and really I've come to understand that Mother's Milk's job is also to be Butcher's conscience when he starts to lose one. So to keep Butcher from turning into Homelander he goes and gets Mother's Milk, because he already knew that without somebody to keep him from going over the edge there is no freaking (end), he's just balls out. It just gives him a paternal amount of responsibility, and in someways I mean his name's Mother's Milk, maybe maternal if you want to call it that."

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

