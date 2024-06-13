The Boys Reveals Which Supe Is Secretly Working With Them in Season 4

One of the biggest additions to The Boys was Starlight, the former member of the Seven who is at serious odds with Homelander and the ever-shifting cast of characters that make up the infamous collection of "Supes". In the fourth season of the white-hot Amazon series, it seems that Starlight isn't alone in joining forces with Butcher, Hughie, and their comrades. The first three episodes are now available to stream on Amazon Video, giving fans a deep dive into the problems facing this fictional United States and how one member of the Seven found themselves at odds with the plans that Homelander was hatching.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first three episodes of The Boys' fourth season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some major spoiler territory for the recently release premiere. The sins of the Seven have been taking a heavy toll on almost every member of the superhero group that stand on the top of the ladder in terms of power and popularity. Even Homelander, the nefarious antagonist who seems like a dark reflection of the Man of Steel, is working desperately to hold it together. Unfortunately for Vought, there is one member of The Seven who has had enough and is throwing his lot in with the Boys, as A-Train has become a secret mole in their ranks.

(Photo: Amazon)

A-Train Crosses The Tracks

There are several reasons why the Seven's resident speedster has decided to work in the shadows on behalf of the Boys. On top of the remaining guilt he has for accidentally killing Hughie's girlfriend, he is struggling with his role as a hero in the face of his brother and his nephews looking down on him. These facts don't even take into account Homelander's consistent belittling of him, as the head of the Seven even goes so far as to demand that the Deep performs a sexual act on A-Train in one of the creepier moments of the fourth season.

The first three episodes of The Boys' fourth season are now available on Amazon Prime. The remainder of the season will release one new episode per week, meaning that the season finale will arrive this July. Here's how the streaming service describes this new season, "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.