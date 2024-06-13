The Boys Season 4 Stuns With Two Major Cameos

The Boys season 4 has premiered its first episodes on Prime Video, and as you can imagine there were a few surprises in store, including some cameos. Since it premiered, The Boys is no stranger to surprise celebrity appearances with executive producer Seth Rogen appearing as himself multiple times. Even beyond that comedian Patton Oswalt lent his voice to The Boys, providing the voice for The Deep's gills in a hilarious albeit tender moment. Even season 3 of The Boys recruited a celebrity for a cameo with Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron appearing in the show's in-universe movie. Now The Boys season 4 has managed to outdo itself again with two surprise cameos. Spoilers for the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 follow!

The Boys season 4 episode 1 kicks things off with the surprise reveal that, despite his public comments to the contrary, The Deep is still very much in a relationship with the octopus from Herogasm. In the season 4 premiere of The Boys we learn that the octopus's name is Ambrosius, and the person providing their voice is none other than Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton. The Doctor Strange and Michael Clayton star lends her voice to Ambrosius in The Boys season 4 in both episodes 1 and 3.

(Photo: Prime Video)

The Boys season 4 episode 2 kicks off with another surprise reveal as the episode starts in a unique way, showing off footage from the in-universe A-Train origin movie. In a hilarious moment that parodies the likes of The Blindside and other feel good sports dramas, A-Train is confronted by his track coach, played by none other than Anchorman star Will Ferrell. It's clear that Ferrell is playing himself in the sequence too as P.J. Byrne's Adm Bourke hypes him up between takes.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys season 4 will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly until The Boys season 4 finale premieres on Thursday, July 18. Prime Video describes the new season as follows: