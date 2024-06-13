The Boys Season 4 Makes a Supe the New Vought CEO

Full spoilers for The Boys season 4 follow! The Boys season 4 begins with a surprising task for Homelander, recruiting new members of The Seven. With Queen Maeve no longer on the team and Starlight publicly quitting, The Seven roster hasn't actually matched its name since season two, so there are three empty spots on the team. Homelander makes one of his selections, choosing Sister Sage (series newcomer Susan Heyward, Orange Is the New Black) for the position. It's clear that the reason Homelander has picked her is because of her power, she's the smartest person in the world, and she makes that known with immediate observations about Homelander that prove she's someone you want on your side.

After Homelander picks Sister Sage as his first appointment he then tasks her (and her power) to decide who will get the next seat (she eventually picks Firecracker, doing so because she believes her powers would make her an ally in defeating/killing Starlight). The next job that Homelander decides for Sister Sage is even bigger though, handing over the responsibilities of being Vought CEO to her directly.

This marks the third CEO of Vought in the history of The Boys TV series. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar was the leader of the company for the first three seasons, only to be replaced by Ashley Barrett after his forced retirement. As Vought's new CEO, Sister Sage quickly makes moves, after selecting Firecracker for The Seven (which Homelander immediately questions) she informs Ashley that while she's no longer CEO, she's the company's mascot. Sage then reveals to The Seven that she's already aware someone stole security camera footage from Vought that exonerated the Starlighters over the three dead men that were found at the riot. She questions The Deep, though we know that A-Train is the real leak, and even begins interrogating Crime Analytics members (who Homelander quickly kills despite her protests).

As you can imagine, Ashley doesn't take too kindly to having her job taken away and instead made into a public-facing figure that has no real power. Granted, it's at least revealed she has a little bit of power as she's revealed to have Vought news anchor Cameron Coleman chained up in her office as a humiliation fetish. Ashley also considers quitting, but after watching Homelander quickly kill a Vought staff member over nothing, she decides to stick around.

Later, Sage accompanies Homelander to a meeting with Vice President-elect Neuman where she confirms that Firecracker's position on The Seven was her idea. She intends to use Firecracker to eliminate Starlight, which will pave the way for the three of them (Homelander, Neuman, and Sister Sage) to have President-elect Robert Singer killed as well after the election is certified. When she that happens, Neuman will become president, and in return Sage tells her she's to:

Disband the Department of SuperHuman Affairs

Condemn the "Defund the Supes" movement

Remove all books and teachers that reach Critical Supe Theory

Place a supe in every town with authority of the police

Finally, she comes out and reveals she's a supe president

Neuman doesn't agree to all of this just yet, as their meeting is interrupted when Homelander realizes that Hughie is spying on them. Neuman is worried that The Boys will out her as a supe if he's killed by Homelander, but the seed has been planted about a government overthrow, and that part doesn't appear to be objectionable to Neuman.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

