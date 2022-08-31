The Boys Season Four: Showrunner Teases Major Change to One Iconic Set

Filming is underway on season four of The Boys and though we don't know a lot about the show series creator Eric Kripke has offered a new tease of what to expect. The former Supernatural creator took to social media with a specific photo from the set, asking fans: "Who's missing from the ceiling mural?" Kripke's photo included the mural found in Vought Tower, specifically the board room that The Seven occupies. Eagle eye'd fans will notice that naturally Annie January/Starlight is missing from the picture, having quit Vought in the show's third season and officially joined up with The Boys in the season three finale. It's worth noting that Black Noir and Translucent are both still present though despite being dead.

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in the series, previously teased the events of The Boys season four, writing in a post on social media: "eyeing them season 4 plotlines like," followed by a series of shifting eye emojis, she added: "don't say I didn't warn u." With filming on the new season having just recently began, the cast for the series likely have a better understanding of what the next batch of episodes will include for their characters, something Moriarty previously confirmed happens before each new season.

"I think the cool and important thing is that, before each season, we always sit down with Kripke and he tells us what our general trajectory is," the actress told Collider ahead of season three. "He also always lets us know what we should know that would be helpful for our character, beginning the season, in terms of what might happen later on, so that we can incorporate foreshadows at the beginning of the season in our performance. We do get a few of the scripts in advance, and since it's such a big cast, one of my favorite parts about doing this show is that I love everyone's work so much, but there are so many aspects of the storyline that I'm not in. I loved reading the other storylines and the scenes that I'm not in, and seeing them play out on screen as well. That's really fun."

Season four of The Boys has already made headlines in a big way with the addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Production on season four of The Boys is ongoing alongside of filming on the spinoff series Gen V, which was already underway as well. It's unclear when either show will premiere but a summer release for The Boys season four seems likely, with the college-focused spinoff perhaps arriving earlier. The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video.