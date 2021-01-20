The Boys: Erin Moriarty Arrives in Canada Ahead of Season Three Production

✖

It's but a matter of time before production on the third season of The Boys officially kicks off. Tuesday morning, series star Erin Moriarty returned to Instagram to inform her followers she recently wrapped up a mandatory quarantine in Canada. She then geotagged the picture to Toronto, where the hit Amazon Prime series will film it's third outing.

"Back, back again," Moriarty shared alongside a picture of her dog. "I've quarantined for 2 weeks thinking too much and drinking too much wine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Moriarty (@erinelairmoriarty)

When we spoke with Antony Starr earlier this month, the actor confirmed he would head up to Canada soon though he didn't have an exact date. He also said the cast will arrive up north on a staggered schedule as a result of the ongoing global pandemic.

"We haven't got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so," Starr told ComicBook.com. "I think, because of COVID and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season."

Recent social media posts by some of the show's crew have revealed they've slowly begun to arrive in Toronto to undergo a two-week quarantine before getting the green light to begin working on the series.

"I'll head up soon," he added. "Honestly, I'm chomping at the bit to get back into it, but there's just a lot of new regulations. It's a whole new world with COVID that we have to adhere to a bunch of new regulations, so very soon. Can't be soon enough."

The series has been popping up in the news of later after series showrunner Eric Kripke shared a tease of the show's "Herogasm" episode, based on the infamous comic arc with the same name.

The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.