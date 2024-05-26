The Boys Showrunner Teases Season 5 Plans

The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys is finally debuting on Prime Video next month, and fans are eager to see what's next. Despite the fact that the fourth season hasn't been released, Amazon announced earlier this month that the show had already been renewed for a fifth season. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke was asked about Season 5, and he gave a little tease.

"Even I don't. I mean, we're about a month into the writers room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions," Kripke shared. "It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy sh*t's been talked about, that's for sure."

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke recently told Variety when asked about the events of The Boys Season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon's Prime Video on June 13th.