The Circle Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

The most outrageous reality competition on Netflix is finally ready to return for a second season. The Circle, the game series where contestants use a social media platform to outwit their competitors, became an instant hit for Netflix when it first premiered at the beginning of 2020. Now, a little over a year later, the show is set to make its triumphant return, and things are getting even wilder in its second go-round.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for The Circle Season 2, which features the first look at the new players in this year's competition, as well as a few new wrinkles to the game. The trailer also reveals that Too Hot to Handle's Chloe will be hopping from one reality show to the other, becoming a part of The Circle's cast.

The second seasons of The Circle and Too Hot to Handle will follow the unscripted format introduced by Netflix last year. The Circle won't be releasing a new episode each week, like the shows on Disney+, but it will be breaking up its new season over the course of a month and avoiding the binge model.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 2 will debut on April 14th, followed by four more on April 21st, and another four on April 28th. The final episode will be released as a standalone installment on May 5th.

"We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," wrote Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. "We’ll debut several new episodes at a time on Wednesdays beginning with the first four episodes of The Circle on April 14. Once The Circle wraps in May, Too Hot to Handle takes over in June."

Here's the official synopsis for The Circle Season 2:

"Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?"

