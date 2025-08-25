The Conjuring Creator and Stars Are Just as Confused About the Planned TV Series as Fans (Exclusive)

Back in 2023, news emerged that The Conjuring franchise was set to expand into a new realm by making its small-screen debut in a series from HBO Max. Two years later, fans are still waiting for any sort of update on that project, which is complicated by the fact that we’re on the cusp of the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, an experience that will serve as a sendoff to Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga‘s Ed and Lorraine Warren. As far as their thoughts on the upcoming project, the pair are supportive of the various ways in which the franchise has already expanded, though they are a bit dubious about a Conjuring TV series without the two of them involved. The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit theaters on September 5th.

“For 13 years, there’s been The Conjuring series, which is, even though we didn’t direct them or create them or produce them, they’re our babies,” Wilson shared with ComicBook about the talks of a TV show. “I don’t know what a Conjuring series is without Ed and Lorraine. So I don’t know what that means, so I can’t even process that. Spinoffs? Hey man, go crazy. You can do 17 Annabelles for all I care. And I don’t mean that flippantly. I just don’t know what that would mean. So I can’t … This is the end of the line because that’s what it is. It’s so hard to look past this. I know that in real life, sure, Lorraine lived until she was like 90, Ed was in 70s, so yeah, we are not those ages, but for this series, Last Rites, here we go. This is it.”

At the mere mention of the TV show, Farmiga was confounded, asking, “What are you talking about? What TV show? Someone please let me in on what’s going on. What are you talking about? … There’s no TV show.”

The stars aren’t the only ones a bit dubious about the franchise’s future, as creator James Wan also isn’t sure if the TV show will come to pass, though he won’t rule it out entirely.

“To be honest, I’m not quite sure. There’s just talks of all kinds of stuff. I know from, obviously, a corporate standpoint, The Conjuring IP is big. It’s huge, and it means a lot to them,” Wan confessed. “And so all that stuff is always percolating and bubbling away in the background. But for me, just emotionally, I just want to focus on putting this one out and saying goodbye to this version for now. Plus, I’m superstitious, so I hate jumping to find the future without even getting close to that bridge yet. But, again, what I’ve learned in this business is you never say never, who knows what happens? As we’ve seen, people love the idea of a legacy sequel, and so anything can happen.”

Even if there’s no TV series on the horizon, fans can still enjoy Wilson and Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren in one last adventure with The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.

