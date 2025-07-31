The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Makes Big Change to the Franchise

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren one final time. Warner Bros. on Thursday released the new trailer for The Conjuring: The Last Rites, the final chapter for The Conjuring filmseries centered around the famed real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and it’s taking things back to the very beginning.

Directed by Michael Chaves, Last Rites, the ninth film in the franchise and a sequel to 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is set in 1986 as the Warrens come out of their semi-retirement to help the Smurl family in Pennsylvania amid a demonic haunting that lasted between 1974 and 1989. As the pair begin their investigation, however, Lorraine discovers that the demon at the center of the case is the very same entity she and Ed encountered on their first case.

“This thing in your house is a demon. It’s the first one that we’ve ever encountered,” Lorraine says in the trailer as flashbacks to that terrifying first investigation are shown. “We were young. We were scared. We ran away. After all these years, it wasn’t done with our family.”

The demon isn’t named, but its introduction means that Valak, the demonic nun that has appeared throughout the franchise, seemingly wasn’t the first demon they encountered. Outside of that tease, the trailer also revealed a brief glimpse of a familiar figure, the Annabelle doll, which inspired its own spinoff film series.

Per the film’s official logline, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Along with Farmiga and Wilson, Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson as the Warrens’ daughter Judy Warren, Ben Hardy as Judy’s boyfriend Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter as Father Gordon. Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook also star.

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the final installment in The Conjuring film series, though it won’t necessarily mean the end of the franchise as a whole. The Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2.25 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise, and Last Rites is currently being framed as the end of “Phase One,” with New Line Cinema executives reportedly actively developing plans for a “Phase Two.” The franchise is already set to expand with HBO Max’s upcoming series set within The Conjuring Universe. It’s possible that future films could also be in the pipeline.

Last Rites is directed by Chaves, who previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Nun II. It is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and based on the true-life investigations of the Warrens.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.