The Crown Spinoffs Could Happen at Netflix

It’s been almost a year since Netflix’s , but series producer Andy Harries thinks that the streamer might not be finished with the series and its exploration of the British Royal Family just yet. Speaking with BBC’s The Media Show (via Deadline), Harries said that spinoffs could be in the future for The Crown because it’s “an endless subject” that has plenty of potential for additional exploration with future series.

In the interview, Harries, who is not only executive producer of The Crown but also founder of Left Bank Pictures which produced it, explained that they were “lucky” in having done a deal “at the beginning of Netflix’s life” that let them retain rights to the show that, in turn, gives them a lot of opportunities.

“I can assure you [that deal] feels very, very good and it gives us the opportunity to think about what we can do further with The Crown at some point,” Harries said. “It’s obviously an endless subject. We could go back or we could go on. We did six seasons, a very defined period of six decades, there’s plenty of potential, which at some point, I suspect we’ll return to.

The Crown covered the majority of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and started just before the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in 1947 in Season 1 before ending in Season 6 with the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Season 6 of The Crown specifically covered the years of 1997 through 2005, with the first four episodes dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

As for the future beyond The Crown, the idea of continuing the story is something that has come up before. Series creator Peter Morgan has previously indicated that he might be interested in more, potentially in the form of a prequel, though that wouldn’t be something that would happen right away.

“I do have an idea,” Morgan said last fall. “But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need to a unique set of circumstances to come together… If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time.”

The Crown Star Says The Series Ended In The Right Place

While the future may hold more chapters of the Royal Family’s story, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki says she feels like the series ended in the right place. Debicki, who played Princess Diana, recently said in an interview that the series ending where it did “respected its own cycle”.

“I think it ended in the right place, really,” she said. “I think it respect its own cycle in a way.”

She continued, “It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter [Morgan] as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It’s very delicate, I think. He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need to end it properly.”

All six seasons of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.