The CW Lays Off at Least 30 Staff Members After Nexstar Purchase

Things are continuing to change for The CW, following the fan-favorite network's acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. On Tuesday, a report from Variety revealed that Nexstar has laid off 30 to 40 staff members at The CW, the first decision of its kind since they bought the network. The report sheds some light on the high-profile replacements that are included in those layoffs, including longtime network communications vice president Paul Hewitt, who has been replaced in his role by Beth Feldman. Additionally, the report indicates that Google veteran Rebekah Dopp will be taking over distribution, strategy, and affiliate relations for the network, replacing multiple executives in those areas.

These cuts come after longtime network president Mark Pedowitz stepped away from the company, with Dennis Miller succeding him in the role. Finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins were let go soon after.

"Dennis Miller brings a unique skill set of proven television, media, and technology industry expertise, as well as venture capital experience to the role of President at The CW. His understanding and ability to unlock value from media assets by delivering high-quality, profitable entertainment, will serve the network, its viewers, its partners and CW affiliates around the country extremely well. We are confident his background, experience and relationships will allow Nexstar to deliver on the value of this transaction for our shareholders," said Perry Sook, Nexstar's chairman and CEO, in a statement (via Variety). "I look forward to working with Dennis and Sean Compton, Nexstar's President of Networks, to build on the foundation that Mark Pedowitz and his team have established at both the CW Network and the CW App. We sincerely thank Mark for his many years of service to The CW and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

What shows are on The CW?

At the moment, The CW's crop of original shows for the 2022-2023 season include the final season of Riverdale, as well as new seasons of The Flash, Superman & Lois, All American, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, Walker, Kung Fu, and All American: Homecoming. The network also has a trio of new shows for this upcoming fall season — the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and the Walker prequel Walker: Independence, as well as the forthcoming DC-inspired Gotham Knights.

The network already made headlines earlier this year when it cancelled over half a dozen of its new or veteran shows — DC entries Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as In the Dark, the Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, and the network's reboots of Charmed, Dynasty, 4400, and Roswell, New Mexico. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Stargirl's current third season would be its last.

