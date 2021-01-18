Queen Latifah's The Equalizer Official Trailer Released by CBS

Queen Latifah is on "neighborhood watch" in the new full-length trailer for The Equalizer. In a reimagining of the classic series that starred Edward Woodward as a mysterious intelligence agent turned vigilante, Latifah's Robyn McCall is the one you call when you can't call 911. Premiering on February 7 immediately following Super Bowl LV on the CBS Network, The Equalizer stars the Academy Award-nominated multi-hyphenate as "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn."

"McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer — an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption," reads a synopsis for the series from Castle creator Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller. "As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as The Equalizer."

Robyn keeps her clandestine work secret from her observant daughter Delilah (Raven's Home's Laya DeLeon Hayes) and Aunt Vi (Orange Is the New Black's Lorraine Toussaint), who helps her crime-fighter niece balance life as a working mother.

Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (The Good Wife's Chris North), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; "edgy bar owner" Melody 'Mel' Bayani (Nancy Drew's Liza Lapira), a colleague from Robyn's past; and Harry Keshegian (God Friended Me's Adam Goldberg), a "paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker."

"When we heard [Queen Latifah] was involved, it was so exciting to us," Miller said when previewing the action-drama reboot last May. "She's badass, she's funny, she can be the person that people can trust." Added Marlowe, "Having a female lead in the series makes it very relevant."

Added Latifah, also an executive producer on The Equalizer, "This is one of the only jobs I've ever taken in my life where someone asked me the question one time, and I said 'yes' immediately."

The Equalizer series premieres Sunday, February 7, immediately following Super Bowl LV, on the CBS Television Network. New episodes air Sundays at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.