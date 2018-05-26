‘The Expanse’ Officially Renewed By Amazon

Fans of The Expanse can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Amazon has announced it officially picked up the series and will deliver fans Season Four after its cancellation by SYFY. Season Three will continue airing on SYFY until mid-June.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was a key component in bringing the series back from the dead, as he is a massive fan of the book series upon which the show is based. Additionally, fans have been vocal about showing their support across social media for Amazon to continue the science fiction story.

One of the reasons SYFY made the decision to cancel the series was due to its expensive budget and also because Amazon possessed the streaming rights to the first three seasons. This wasn’t the only surprise move by SYFY when it came to decisions about expensive shows, as it also recently passed on a TV series inspired by Tremors, which even featured the return of star Kevin Bacon.

The execs at SYFY attempted to share their disappointment with fans by detailing the difficulties of the decision.

“The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank The Expanse‘s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

Fans of the series were so passionate about getting it renewed that a GoFundMe was launched to hire a plane displaying a message to Amazon Studios to renew the series which merely read, “#SaveTheExpanse.”

Other fans started an online petition which went on to score more than 100,000 signatures.

“We, the people of Earth, Mars and the Belt, call upon Netflix or Amazon to secure the national and international rights for this show so the millions of fans can continue to dream of a life in space,” the petition reads. “Netflix already secured the international rights and is betting heavily on sci-fi series so a complete acquisition would only be logical. Amazon on the other hand is responsible for the streaming rights in North-America and knows a thing or two about sci-fi (series) as well.”

Stay tuned for details about Season 4 of The Expanse and tune in to new episodes on Wednesday nights.

