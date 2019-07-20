The Expanse Season 4 Premiere Date Finally Announced

After quite a lot of waiting, we finally know when The Expanse is headed back to the small screen. During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Season 4 will premiere on December 13th.

The Expanse was initially canceled by SYFY last year, a decision which led to a bit of an uproar amongst the series’ passionate fanbase. In a matter of days, a petition to save the series garnered over 100,000 signatures, and a banner was even flown over Amazon Studios in an attempt to draw more attention. From the get-go, those tied to The Expanse had a feeling that the series would find a second life on another medium — and Amazon came through soon after.

“The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging,” said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. “The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

While it’s still unclear exactly what’s in store for The Expanse at its new home, fan’s won’t have to wait long to find out.

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” showrunner Naren Shankar said in a previous interview. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

“It’s not like Ty [Franck] and Daniel [Abraham, who co-author the Expanse books as James S. A. Corey] stopped being involved in the show. [laughs].” Shankar added. “So, it’s not that. [Show writers] Georgia Lee and Robin Veith have both moved on to other projects, but they’re still friends of the show and they’ll be part of it again, I have no doubt.”

