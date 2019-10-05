The Expanse Season 4 Trailer Released

The Expanse is burning towards its fourth season. Today, Amazon released a new trailer for The Expanse Season Four, the first new season of the series since it jumping to Amazon’s Prime Streaming service from Syfy. The Expanse Season 4 is primarily based on the fourth novel in James SA Corey’s The Expanse series of sci-fi novels, titled Cibola Burn. According to the official synopsis, “Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” showrunner Naren Shankar said in a previous interview. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

Amazon has already renewed The Expanse for a fifth season. “The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging,” said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. “The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

Are you excited about the new season of The Expanse? Let us know in the comments. The Expanse makes its Amazon Originals premiere on December 13th. The first three seasons of the series are now streaming on Amazon Prime.