The Expanse: The Complete Series Blu-ray Price Has Plummeted

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Many would agree that The Expanse series of novels from James S. A. Corey (aka Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) is some of the best sci-fi ever written. They might also agree that the television series based on the novels maintained that level of quality. If you are one of those fans, you might be interested to know that The Expanse: The Complete Series is down to its lowest price ever here on Amazon. Only $45.99 (42% off) at the time of writing. Note that it’s a 15-disc set that it clocks in at 2828 minutes. As you’ll see below, this deal isn’t the only thing that fans of the series should be excited about.

What Is The Captive’s War?

The Expanse writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck are teaming up once again with showrunner Naren Shankar and director Brock Eisner on The Captive’s War for Prime Video. A release date for the series hasn’t been revealed, but you can find additional details here. The series description reads:

“Set in a distant future of galactic empires and alien civilizations, and inspired by the biblical Book of Daniel, The Captive’s War follows a group of prisoners who rise from the ashes of catastrophe to destroy their conqueror’s society from within. It is an epic tale about the transformative power of individuality in a totalitarian world.”

The Expanse series concluded its 6 season run in 2022. Speaking to ComicBook.com, star Steven Strait looked back on his experience playing James Holden on the show.

“I’m so immensely proud of the work that we’ve done,” Strait said. “I’m grateful that we were able to finish the story, that we have a complete beginning, middle, and end. I’ve always said with this show that it’s felt more like a theater company than a television show. And I’ve never experienced the level of commitment from everybody involved for so long because they felt the work was as important as The Expanse has been for us.”