The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Exclusive Clip Reveals the Return of Mr. Crocker

Mr. Crocker makes his triumphant return in an exclusive clip for the Paramount+ live-action series, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The spinoff of the Nickelodeon animated series The Fairly OddParents drops its entire 13-episode first season on Thursday, March 31st, exclusively on Paramount+. Voice actor Carlos Alazraqui returns to voice Mr. Crocker in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which uses a combination of live-action and animation to bring the beloved characters back to viewers’ screens. Mr. Crocker is joined by the live-action Vicky, played by Mary Kate Wiles, for a musical number.

The exclusive clip comes from Episode 13, titled “Fairies Away! Part 2.” Mr. Crocker barges in to give Vicky his “master plan,” which he decides to instead deliver in a rousing song. Vicky tries to greet Mr. Crocker with a hug, but is told, “Singing first, then hug.” Ty (Ryan-James Hatanaka) and Rachel (Laura Bell Bundy) are being remote-controlled by Vicky to dance and sing along as well.

A description of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder reads: “All 13 episodes of the debut season of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will be available to stream beginning Thursday, March 31, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Nordics and Latin America.

“Combining live action and animation and produced by Nickelodeon Studios, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will pick up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

“In the series, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv’s cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

“Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. All 10 seasons of the original The Fairly OddParents are available to binge on Paramount+.”

All 13 episodes of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder arrive on Paramount+ March 31st.