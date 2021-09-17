The Final Season Of A Netflix Favorite Is Now Live

Last week, Netflix finally released the final batch of episodes of the fan-favorite comic book adaptation Lucifer. Starring Tom Ellis in the title role, Lucifer centers on Lucifer Morningstar, the literal devil himself, who has been hanging out on Earth and running a nightclub in Los Angeles for years, having abandoned Hell to its own devices. Since the pilot, anyone from Heaven or Hell who showed up have made it clear that God wasn’t happy with Lucifer’s life choices — and in the final sesaons, Dear Old Dad took physical form and paid a visit to Earth to make his displeasure known.

Originally airing on Fox, Lucifer was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix picked the series up for a fourth, which then performed so well that they ordered a fifth and final. Based on that season’s performance, the show was extended to a sixth season, of which the producers have said at least the final scene was always going to be the end of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, now that the series has run its course, there are already fans who are asking for more — Community popularized “six seasons and a movie,” after all — but it sounds like the cast are ready to take a break for a while.

“My fantasy is that we shoot a Lucifer movie, but in the style of Naked Gun and Airplane! So if we could ask the fans if they are ok with a Naked Gun/Airplane-style Lucifer movie (laughs),” Lauren German said recently. “But no, I mean, Tom says it so well, how do you say it, muffin? It’s the right time to say goodbye.”

“It does feel like the right time,” Ellis said. “Never say never, and all of those things, but this feels like, this incarnation of these characters in this show, this feels like this is the right time to finish. Will we ever reprise these roles again? I don’t know. I don’t know. But at least the movie sounds fun in the future!”

Of course, there’s also the possibility of making a guest appearance on one of the CW’s Arrowverse shows if they were so inclined, since Lucifer appeared in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event.

The sixth and final season of Lucifer is now streaming on Netflix.

Have you had a chance to watch the final episodes of Lucifer? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to discuss the series!