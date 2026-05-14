MobLand Season 2’s Release Officially Addressed by Guy Ritchie

We finally have some more clarity on MobLand Season 2’s release date, thanks to director Guy Ritchie. The Tom Hardy-led crime series was a major hit for Paramount+ when it debuted in 2025, including having the streamer’s biggest ever global launch for a series, and its return has been eagerly anticipated. We’re in an era where two, even three, years between seasons of TV has become the norm for streaming shows, especially those with starry casts, but thankfully that isn’t going to be the case with this.

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MobLand wrapped filming just over a month ago, which had already meant it was well positioned to come back in 2026 and avoid that particular streaming problem. A firm release date, or even month, has not yet been set, but Ritchie has at least confirmed a rough timeline for when the series will return, which is at least reassurance that we’ll be seeing it on screens later this year. Speaking with ScreenRant, he gave an update on the show and several others he has in the works, saying:

“Well, we finished our bit, so we’re wrapping up that whole series now. And then we’ve got The Gentlemen coming out soon, before the end of the year. I think we’ve got a few things. We’ve got MobLand before the end of the year, and we’ve got The Gentlemen before the end of the year. And we’ve got Wife & Dog. We’ve got three or four things coming out before the end of the year.”

MobLand Season 2 Should Be Even Bigger Than Season 1

Image via Paramount+

MobLand Season 1 had a very tight turnaround: the series only wrapped filming four days before it premiered. That’s a good sign for Season 2 for a few reasons. It means that there should be no chance of Season 2 eventually being delayed until 2027, and it also means that things will be less rushed, which should in turn mean an even higher quality.

There’s a lot to be excited about for the second season, which promises to be even bigger and more explosive than the first. The debut season dipped its toe into international waters, but was primarily concerned on the rivalry between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Now the latter have been taken care of, then the bigger picture of the show’s crime world should become more clear, especially in terms of exactly where Kat McAllister fits in and how she plans to get revenge on Harry da Souza.

There’s also a lot of drama between the main characters to play out: Harry was accidentally stabbed by his wife, Jan, Kevin has ostensibly taken over the family business, and Conrad and Maeve are both behind bars. The status quo has been radically shaken up for MobLand Season 2, which should mean that it doesn’t become stale, and could instead move into a higher gear. Hopefully, with finishing complete and Ritchie talking about its release, it won’t be too long before Paramount+ provides some firmer updates and a first look at what to expect.

MobLand Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.

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