The Flash Series Finale Borrows a Plot Point From Spider-Man: No Way Home

After nearly a decade on our television screens, The Flash has now come to an end, with the show's series finale debuting on The CW this Wednesday. It was safe to assume that the last hurrah for the series would feature some returning faces, including many of the show's previously-established villains. How those foes entered the fold of The Flash's finale was a whole separate surprise — one that shares similarities with the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spoilers for the series finale of The Flash, "A New World, Part Four", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode centers around the conflict between Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), the latter of whom has become the vilainous Cobalt Blue. To further up the ante against Team Flash, Eddie decides to bring back a number of Barry's former foes — Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), Hunter Zolomon / Zoom (Teddy Sears), August Heart / Godspeed (Karan Oberoi), and even Barry Allen / Savitar (also Grant Gustin). In order to bring these baddies back for him to team up with, Cobalt Blue plucks them out of time and space from right before they were about to die. This plot point is also utilized for some of the villain returns in No Way Home, as the multiverse accidentally brings villains like Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Max Dillon / Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Norman Osborn / Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) into the MCU's main Earth through similar means.

What is The Flash series finale about?

"THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise."

"Before sitting down to even conceptualize and write this, I watched a whole bunch of series finales, and I'll tell you the ones I loved and used as inspiration: Lost, Angel, and The Office, ironically," showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview. "I love the Lost finale so much because it was two hours and it's full of emotion. They cried and I cried and everybody cried. But the one that I went back to as being a perfect series finale in my opinion was Angel, the Buffy spin-off. Man, I still remember the feelings I had watching that Angel finale — it just blew me off the planet."

What did you think of The Flash's series finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!