The Funniest New Show of 2024 Is Finally Back With Season 2 (And the Premiere Is Already Streaming)

2024 was a great year for TV. From the historical drama Shōgun to the dramedy Baby Reindeer, new series premieres kept people glued to their TVs, but no show made viewers laugh quite as much as a new workplace comedy. Less than a year after that series wrapped its freshman run on broadcast TV, it has already returned for Season 2, and fans without cable won’t have to wait for the season to drop on streaming.

St. Denis Medical, NBC’s hit workplace sitcom co-created by Justin Spitzer (The Office, Superstore) and Eric Ledgin (Superstore), returned to screens this month. Described by critics as “The Office, but in a hospital,” the series centers around the dedicated and overworked staff at an underfunded Oregon hospital and stars McLendon-Covey, Tolman, Lawson, Leeper, Kim, David Alan Grier, and Kaliko Kauahi. St. Denis Medical Season 2 premiered with two episodes on NBC on November 3rd, with those two episodes already streaming on Peacock. New episodes of the series air weekly on Mondays and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

St. Denis Medical Is One of the Funniest Shows on TV

If there’s one thing St. Denis Medical promises, it’s a good laugh. The series is effortlessly funny and uses the beloved single-camera, mockumentary format, similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation, to find humor in the mundane, bureaucratic, high-stakes hospital setting and the lives of those who work there – from scheduling chaos to last rites gone hilariously awry. The show balances all of those humorous moments of the everyday chaos with more sincere moments to create something that is charmingly chaotic.

The latest must-watch comfort sitcom, which has drawn comparisons to other popular workplace mockumentary sitcoms such as Superstore, Scrubs, and Parks and Recreation, we also can’t talk about St. Denis Medical without mentioning the cast. The cast, which includes veteran comedians like McLendon-Covey, Grier, and Tolman, have instant chemistry right from the start that fuels the interactions between their lovable characters.

The series has been overwhelmingly well-received by critics and audiences alike and currently holds an overall 81% critic score and 75% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 doesn’t yet have a rating on the review aggregator site, but critics have said it’s just as strong and funny as Season 1. Decider’s Joel Keller wrote, “St. Denis Medical is entering its second season as a workplace comedy who knows who its characters are and how to craft stories and humor around that, which is always what shows like this should aspire to do.”

Will There Be a St. Denis Medical Season 3?

At this time, NBC hasn’t announced a Season 3 renewal for St. Denis Medical, meaning the show’s future is unknown beyond the currently airing Season 2. The show did return with a strong start to its second season, grabbing a 0.34 in the 18-49 demo and approximately 2.5 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale. If the show continues with that success, a renewal would be likely.

New episodes of St. Denis Medical air weekly at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

