The Good Place Final Season Premiere Photos Released

Fans of The Good Place are still reeling over the announcement that the philosophical comedy is going to be ending after the upcoming fourth season. It’s undoubtedly a good thing that creator Mike Schur and the creative team are bringing the series to a close on their own terms, as so many shows never get that chance. Still, it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye once the final season arrives, and the premiere is just around the corner.

The season premiere of The Good Place is arriving on Thursday, September 26th and it will be titled “A Girl From Arizona,” an obvious reference to the main character of the series, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell). With just under a month to go before the hour-long premiere arrives, NBC has unveiled the first photos of Team Cockroach in action.

If you recall, the previous season of The Good Place ended with the launch of Michael’s final neighborhood experiment. This time around he’ll have the help of the humans he attempted to torture the first time, with the exception of Chidi, who has his memory wiped and was put into the experiment himself.

You can check out all of the new photos from The Good Place Season 4 premiere below!

Jason

Jason & Tahani

Jason, Michael & Tahani

Team Cockroach (Mostly)

Group Hug

Eleanor

Eleanor…..the Architect?

Janet & Tahani

Tahani, Janet & Jason