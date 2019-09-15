The Good Place: New Webseries Provides Insight on Final Season

If the thought of The Good Place reaching its end makes you want to cry into your frozen yogurt, a new series of videos might help tide you over. Late last week, NBC unveiled The Good Place Presents: The Selection, a six-episode web series that sets out to bridge the gap between Season 3 and Season 4. The episodes follow Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and his cohorts as they try to decide which dead humans should go to Michael’s (Ted Danson) new afterlife neighborhood. The first clip was released via Entertainment Weekly, and you can check it out above.

As fans will remember, the Season 3 finale ended with a decision that Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) should mentor four new dead humans, with the goal of them improving as people over the course of a year. The finale introduced two of these new people – Chidi’s ex Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Tahani’s enemy John (Brandon Scott Jones). With two new guinea pigs still unaccounted for, Shawn and his cohorts take the decision making very seriously. In the first episode alone, Shawn declares that these new candidates should not include dictators, serial killers, or “white musicians who ever did a semi-ironic cover of a rap song”, if that’s any indication of what to expect in the webisodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Good Place‘s ending is definitely bittersweet, the show’s cast and crew have hinted that the final episodes are a good note to end things on.

“You know, there’s a lot of great things about having an extremely ethical showrunner like Mike Schur, and then there’s a couple… downfalls,” Bell told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “One of them is that he… He waited for the story to tell him when it ended. He didn’t want to get in a situation where it was like ‘oh, they’re still trying to — insert-plot-line-here,’ you know?”

“He didn’t want anyone to get fatigued about this journey, because the statements he’s making in this show come from his soul, about what it means to be a good person,” Bell continued. “‘Why is philosophy important?’ ‘How are we supposed to share earth?’ They were important enough to him that he felt like this journey deserved to have a little bit of an end, and he wrote something that I think is so beautiful and powerful, I think. Though people may be sad that it’s ending, I think it will be worth it.”

All six episodes of The Selection are now available to watch on the NBC app. The Good Place‘s final season will begin on Thursday, September 26th at 9/8c.