Netflix Subscribers Are Seriously Disappointed With The I-Land

One of the joys of Netflix is that the streaming service is known to take risks with shows that other networks might pass on, leading to ambitious series like Stranger Things or The Haunting of Hill House seemingly coming out of nowhere to become massive successes. Unfortunately, this means that not all series are hits, as proven with their latest sci-fi series The I-Land. The first trailer for the series earned strong comparisons to Lost, due to its setting and the tease of an intricate mystery, but with the first season now on Netflix, fans can’t believe the show was ever approved in the first place.

The official synopsis reads, “Chosen… tested… a group of strangers will soon find out that paradise isn’t all it seems. Find out what darker realities lies beneath the surface on the new thrilling Netflix Limited Series, The I-Land.”

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the series sits at 0% positive reviews from critics while the audience score is 25% with a few hundred reviews. On Twitter, fans are being a little more ruthless about their thoughts on the series, with the series being even more frustrating following Netflix’s cancellation of The OA and Santa Clarita Diet. Some viewers, however, think the series is so bad that it’s hard to look away.

Honestly, What?

Netflix cancelled American Vandal, Santa Clarita Diet, The OA, Daredevil, Sense8, Everything Sucks, and more but are totally content producing and releasing The I-Land, as if it will bring in more subscribers it so desperately needs. Honestly, what? pic.twitter.com/mcoAWrNUmj — Jeremy Bearimy (@mirrorcentaur) September 14, 2019

Horrendous

Even taking into account the fact I’ve felt that Netflix’s quality control has been in the toilet for fuckin’ ages, The I-Land might be the worst show they’ve ever put their name one. It is HORRENDOUS. #neflix #netflixoriginal #theiland — Liam (@CAFR) September 12, 2019

Everyone Watch

Can everyone please watch the I-land on Netflix, it’s so unbelievably shit that it’s actually well worth a watch



it makes Riverdale look like a masterpiece — Bjak (@MeerkatBandits) September 12, 2019

Actually Good

the i-land is possibly the best thing on netflix. the writing, the acting and lighting is so bad its actually good. — harvey (@RubbishUsrname) September 12, 2019

A Big Joke

I’m watching The I-Land on Netflix, and it is truly, genuinely, the worst television show I have seen in my entire life. It’s so bad that I’m now convinced it’s a joke, and am frantically searching the internet for proof. pic.twitter.com/gSZ3NyMEm6 — Elle Osili-Wood (@ElleOsiliWood) September 15, 2019

Mispronunciation

There’s a lot of absolute bonkers, MST3K-movie-level stuff that goes down on The I-Land, but the reveal that we’re ALL pronouncing the title wrong absolutely broke me. pic.twitter.com/CH3ehwc5FC — Brett White (@brettwhite) September 13, 2019

Cringe and Bad Acting

So Netflix cancelled The OA but thought it was a good idea to drop “The I-Land” which is just cringe and bad acting??? They’re litterally the worst. Shitty af. #SaveTheOA — Allan | #SaveTheOA (@nauseousmonster) September 12, 2019

Shallow and Stupid

Watching the first episode of The I-Land and I’m not sure if it’s poorly written or meant to be this way? The characters are so shallow and stupid. Did the island make them this way or the writers? Will give it one more episode.#ILand — AbsurdNerd (@absurdnerdblog) September 12, 2019

Wildly Believable

okay I take back everything I’ve said about The I-Land because look at this wildly believable special effect of someone getting shot in the chest with a flare gun pic.twitter.com/8cLkOX206q — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) September 15, 2019

I’m Obsessed