Lily-Rose Depp Breaks Silence on Father Johnny Depp's Controversies

While her father Johnny Depp has made headlines over the past few years for various controversies, Lily-Rose Depp has largely remained silent. Now, the actress whose HBO series The Idol is expected to arrive sometime in 2023, is speaking out about why she didn't speak up. In a recent interview with Elle (via PopCulture) Depp not only says she plans to continue not addressing the controversies but is looking to be defined for her own efforts, not the men in her life.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," Depp said. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

The main controversy that many have wondered if Depp would speak out about is Johnny Depp's continued legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2018, heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. While the op-ed did not refer to him by name, Johnny Depp ended up suing Heard for defamation and after a lengthy legal battle, a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages for defamation. Heard also was awarded $2 million in damages in her counterclaim. Both parties have since filed appeals.

Beyond the explaining why she didn't speak out about her father's issues, Depp did address some of the critics who have suggested that her career has benefitted from the fame of her parents — her mother is French singer, model, and actress Vanessa Paradis.

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff," Depp said. "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."

