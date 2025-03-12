The Knick Star Teases How the Series Could Return

Play video

Star of Cinemax’s defunct TV series The Knick André Holland seems just as passionate for the series to be brought back to life in some capacity as fans are, with the actor hoping more fans share their love of the project to prove that enough excitement warrants a comeback. Running for two seasons on Cinemax, the series was directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starred Clive Owen, The Knick focused on a busy New York hospital at the turn of the 20th century. Despite the gripping storyline, powerhouse performances, and riveting period setting, the series was officially cancelled in 2017. Holland can next be seen in The Actor, which hits theaters on March 14th.

“The Knick, this character Algernon Edwards that I played, it stuck with me,” Holland shared with ComicBook while reflecting on characters he’s played that have most resonated with him. “Changed my life, changed my career, and it’s one that I’m still trying to figure out a way to bring back, because it still feels so unfinished. There’s still so much more to discover. We’re keeping the faith.”

Holland teased that one motivating factor that could help bring the series back would be vocal support from fans, detailing, “Keep the faith alive. We’re counting on you to write about it, talk about it, and convince these folks that people want this.”

Holland continues to be a motivating force behind The Knick coming back, with Soderbergh sharing back in 2020 that Holland had been working with Mufasa: The Lion King and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins on a third season.

“[André] and Barry took that on. I told them, ‘Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want,’” the filmmaker shared with The Playlist. “[André and Barry] came up with a really great approach with [original showrunners] Jack [Amiel] and Michael [Begler] … And that seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific.”

While the first season of the series holds an 87% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 has an even more impressive 97% positive. With the series being relatively expensive, even with such strong reviews from critics, the series failed to find a large enough audience to continue on Cinemax. However, with the distribution landscape having changed so much over the past decade, there’s no telling where a The Knick revival could land.

As fans wait for updates on The Knick, they can enjoy Holland in The Actor. The film is described, Based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, The Actor finds Paul Cole (Holland) stranded in a mysterious small town with no memory of who he is or how he got here. Without a sense of identity or purpose, he starts from scratch and begins courting a local costume designer Edna (Gemma Chan). As bits and pieces of his past slowly emerge, he attempts to find his way home, but time is slippery, appearances can’t be trusted, and it’s unclear which of his identities is real.”

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of The Knick. The Actor lands in theaters on March 14th.

Would you like to see the series revived?