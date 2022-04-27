✖

TBS is cancelling The Last O.G. after four seasons on the network. It's been a good run for Tracy Morgan's fun comedy/drama series. However, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they would be sunsetting all scripted series at TBS and TNT this week. It's a wild move considering the output of both networks is widely enjoyed and there is no plan for most of those shows to migrate to other channels. On the business side, Discovery looks at this as a way to cut costs with the merger. Deadline reports that this move had been in the works for months. Jordan Peele actually served as a co-creator on the series. A lot of viewers wonder what else might happen with TBS and TNT moving forward. If a reality-only approach is adopted, sure there will be fans, but there is a sentiment on social media that there should be room for multiple types of content under the umbrella.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been adamant that new content is coming. They've signaled their intention of spending $20 billion on different projects."This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms," AT&T CEO John Stankey explained when the merger occurred. "It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery's global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want."

"For AT&T shareholders, this is an opportunity to unlock value and be one of the best capitalized broadband companies, focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity," he added. "AT&T shareholders will retain their stake in our leading communications company that comes with an attractive dividend. Plus, they will get a stake in the new company, a global media leader that can build one of the top streaming platforms in the world."

Here's how TBS describes the show: "Tray (Tracy Morgan) is an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory."

