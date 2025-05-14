The Last of Us Missed a Great Opportunity to Include a Fan-Favorite Character

Anyone living in a post-apocalyptic world like the one in The Last of Us does what they must to survive. After all, with cannibals and raiders around every corner, there’s no time for morals. But all the darkness can weigh on people, so they seek out vices to make the days feel a little less gloomy. For Joel, he loves a good cup of coffee, while Gail makes her patients bring her weed in exchange for an hour of her time. One other way The Last of Us makes its characters crack a smile is by letting them spend time with animals.

Arguably, the most iconic scene in The Last of Us Season 1 features Ellie finding a pack of giraffes in Salt Lake City, marveling over their beauty before catching up with the Fireflies. Season 2 keeps the animal trend alive by having Ellie and Dina spend quality time with their horse, Shimmer, and showing how the Washington Liberation Front uses dogs. However, the show misses an opportunity to introduce a fan-favorite animal in Season 2, Episode 5, “Feel Her Love.”

Dogs Still Have a Purpose in The Last of Us Season 2

After Dina and Ellie arrive in Seattle, they start to learn more about their target, the WLF. Initially, they believe the organization is small, only consisting of Abby and her friends, but they soon realize that they have a significant force, one that uses armored vehicles and other heavy weaponry. The WLF also isn’t the only group in Seattle fighting for control; the Seraphites are around and not looking to take prisoners. But even through five episodes, it’s clear that Dina and Ellie still don’t realize what they’re up against.

One of the things that The Last of Us makes very clear is that the WLF is well organized. The soldiers move in very specific ways and have outposts all over the city to keep watch in case the Seraphites try to make a move. However, it’s not just people that the WLF recruits, as they also have dogs in their ranks to help stay on top of things. And as “Feel Her Love” proves, the animals aren’t just fodder for the higher-ups, with a WLF guard in the hospital calling out to “Bonnie,” a dog he has some sort of attachment to. The Last of Us borrows this wholesome aspect of the WLF from the source material, but it’s yet to reference the bestest boy from the games.

HBO Is Dancing Around The Last of Us Part II‘s Bear

While completing Ellie’s portion of The Last of Us Part II video games, it’s hard to see the WLF as anything but maniacal. They run Seattle with an iron fist and never let Ellie and Dina catch their breath. Once things flip to Abby’s perspective, however, the WLF doesn’t feel the same. There are still people in the organization, like Isaac, who don’t seem to have a sympathetic bone in their bodies, but everyone else is just trying to survive. Abby certainly fits into that category because, while she’s not a fan of some of the WLF’s methods, she sees it as the lesser of two evils. It also doesn’t hurt that she makes a furry friend that helps her see the good still left in the world.

During Abby’s time in the spotlight, she runs into a dog named Bear a couple of times. He’s the sweetest thing and loves to play catch. Sadly, his handler runs into Ellie while on patrol with him, and the player has to fight an animal they’ll come to love later on. The game even allows Bear to die during the interaction, which may be why HBO is avoiding him. The show is driving home the theme of perspective during Season 2 well enough that it doesn’t need to include a dog’s death. All the good boys and girls can stay in the background while the humans do the fighting.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on Max.

Are you upset that Bear hasn't appeared in The Last of Us Season 2? Why do you think HBO is choosing to avoid his character?