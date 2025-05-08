The Last of Us Introduces a New Character That Has a Major Role

The heart of The Last of Us is the relationship between Joel and Ellie. Throughout the first game, Joel does whatever it takes to keep Ellie safe, even going as far as to wipe out most of the Fireflies to protect his surrogate daughter. However, without the side characters helping push the story along, there’s little more to the property than a young girl getting mad at this older guy who takes her in while trying to avoid infected monsters. That’s why HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us enjoys fleshing out characters from the game that don’t get enough love, going out of its way to prove there’s more to the property than one story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But HBO doesn’t stop there, as its popular series also introduces new characters that don’t appear in the games. Gail, Jackson’s resident psychotherapist, is one example, but The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4, “Day One,” has another original character join the fray who’s sure to have a major role going forward.

The Last of Us Season 2 Finally Reveals the WLF’s Leadership

“Day One” opens in Seattle, which isn’t surprising given the end of the last episode, but Ellie and Dina are nowhere to be found. It turns out the scene takes place eleven years in the past and focuses on Isaac Dixon, a FEDRA sergeant who doesn’t get along with his soldiers. He scolds them for making fun of the civilians and gives them a history lesson before heading out to investigate a roadblock placed by the Washington Liberation Front. However, instead of confronting the people responsible, he confirms the identity of one of them, Hanrahan (played by Alanna Ubach), and proceeds to toss a couple of grenades at his men. Isaac and Hanrahan then shake hands, revealing they’re in league with one another and ready to fight back against FEDRA.

The shocking scene is of note because it provides backstory for one of The Last of Us Part II‘s most mysterious figures, Isaac. However, the real standout of “Day One” is Hanrahan, who doesn’t appear in the games. Isaac’s the leader of the WLF from the beginning, and there’s not really anyone who can challenge him. That aspect doesn’t appear to have survived the jump to live-action because Hanrahan clearly has the respect of Isaac and all of the other WLF members. It’s possible that, in the eleven years between Isaac’s defection and his torture of the Scar, Hanrahan meets her maker, but it feels more likely that she will play a crucial role in the WLF’s future.

Hanrahan Can Act as Isaac’s Moral Compass in The Last of Us

Isaac’s methods in the present day speak to how far he’s willing to go to maintain the WLF’s status. He clearly believes the Scars are a serious threat and is looking for a way to get ahead of them. However, it’s not his actions that prove that Isaac is off his rocker. During the flashback, Isaac saves another FEDRA soldier, Burton, by asking him to get out of the vehicle before he throws the explosives in. Isaac’s mercy goes a long way because Burton mans the door while his boss tortures the Scar in the present and doesn’t even bat an eye. Burton is behind Isaac all the way, so someone else is going to have to step up when the WLF leader takes things even further.

The Last of Us doesn’t reveal Hanrahan’s reaction to Isaac’s big moment, but it’s hard to believe she’s all about it. After all, even though Hanrahan supports Isaac killing the FEDRA soldiers, she has plenty of people to look after, and getting them caught up in the middle of a brutal conflict isn’t the best course of action. Isaac’s brutality may even form a rift at the heart of the WLF that gives Ellie the opening she needs to find Abby and her friends and get revenge for Joel.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming now on Max.

Did you know that Hanrahan doesn’t appear in The Last of Us Part II? How do you think she’ll factor into the rest of the HBO show? Let us know in the comments below!