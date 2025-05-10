How Does The Last of Us 2 Game End?

If you’re watching The Last of Us TV show but are a bit too anxious to wait to find out how it ends, you’re in luck, as all the plot details are already very much out there. That’s because The Last of Us is based on a highly successful video game series from Naughty Dog, and the games have existed for quite some time, so gamers have had plenty of time to digest them. Although The Last of Us TV series has changed some things, it has remained extremely faithful to the larger story and resulted in something that gives those who aren’t gamers a good adaptation of the story.

The unfortunate downside is that it seems like those who are only watching the show are going to have this story stretched out for quite a while. The first season of the show adapted the entire first game, but the second game is a lot longer and denser, requiring more time to be adapted. The most recent episode even confirmed that it seems to be keeping the game’s controversial structure. As such, it seems like The Last of Us Season 2 won’t conclude the story. Fear not, though. The Last of Us Season 3 is confirmed, but if you can’t wait that long, we will give you a very general idea of where the story goes from here.

What Happens in The Last of Us Part 2?

Given The Last of Us Part 2 is a 25-hour-long game, give or take, I am not going to go beat by beat here. There is still a lot here that we aren’t going to get into, but this will cover the basics. After three days in Seattle, Ellie is unable to find and kill Abby. She kills pretty much Abby’s entire crew, but Abby eludes her… until Abby tracks her down at the theater. Abby shoots and kills Jesse and shoots Tommy through the back of his head.

Ellie and Abby have a brutal fight in the backstage area of the theater that ends with Abby nearly killing Ellie and Dina. Abby is stopped by Lev, an ex-Seraphite child who was sentenced to death by other Scars for being transgender, who becomes a companion to Abby. She once again chooses to let Ellie and Dina go, knowing that this cycle of violence isn’t fruitful.

Months later, Ellie and Dina are now living quietly on a farm with their baby, J.J.. Although it’s peaceful and seems to be a happy life, Ellie is stricken with PTSD and is unable to cope with Joel’s death. Tommy eventually comes to visit the couple, revealing that Maria has left him due to his own obsession with revenge. He reveals that he knows Abby is in California and tries to convince Ellie to go after her, noting he can no longer do so due to the permanent injuries he sustained in Seattle. Dina tells him off, but it clearly leaves Ellie shaken up.

Unable to sleep, Ellie takes off to California by herself against Dina’s wishes. Meanwhile, Abby and Lev are investigating a rumor that the Fireflies have returned in Santa Barbara, California. They eventually find a radio which tells them that the Fireflies are regrouping on Catalina Island. However, they are quickly captured by an armed gang known as Rattlers, which enslaves both humans and infected. Months pass and Ellie arrives in Santa Barbara, eventually stumbling onto the camp of the Rattlers.

She frees some of the prisoners and learns Abby is outside on the beach, strung up on a cross. Abby has lost all of her muscle, most of her hair has been cut off, and looks almost unrecognizable. After obtaining Lev, Abby leads Ellie to a boat by the water, assuming she wasn’t there to hurt her. Ellie challenges her to a fight, but Abby refuses. Ellie threatens to kill Lev, forcing Abby’s hand.

The two duke it out in the water and Abby bites off two of Ellie’s fingers. Ellie ultimately gets the upper hand and begins to drown her foe. However, a flash of Joel sitting on his porch flashes in her mind, and she lets go of Abby, telling her to just leave and “take him”, seemingly referring to Lev, but also likely her memory of Joel as well. Abby and Lev drive off into the ocean and eventually make it to Catalina Island off-screen, as there is a screen that shows their boat washed up near one of the island’s landmarks after the credits end.

Ellie returns to her farmhouse to find Dina, J.J., and many of their belongings gone. What was once a happy home is now a haunting reminder that Ellie’s quest for revenge wasn’t worth it. However, the guitar that Joel gave her sits by a window. She tries to play it, but is no longer able to since she lost two of her fingers. She recalls her last conversation with Joel, one where she confronted him about what happened at the hospital in Salt Lake City at the end of the first game. Despite how awful it was, she can see Joel did it all out of love and notes that while she may never be able to fully forgive him, she is willing to try.

Ellie leaves the guitar at the window and then leaves the house, but it’s unclear where she’s going. It could be back to Jackson, she may be going to find Dina, or maybe, somewhere else entirely. Either way, Ellie brought about the one thing she was the most terrified of: being alone.

As of right now, it’s expected that The Last of Us will run for about four seasons total, so it may be a few years until we get to this point. However, the game is widely available on PS4, PS5, and PC, so you can play through the story yourself if you are a bit impatient.