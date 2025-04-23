This Moment in The Last of Us Season 2 Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think

Spoilers for The Last of Us follow. There are very few TV moments in recent memory as shocking as Joel’s death in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2, “Through the Valley.” After five years, Abby Anderson gets revenge for Joel Miller killing her father, who was working with the Fireflies on a cure for the infection that caused the fall of civilization (and needed to take Ellie’s life to finish it). However, unlike some TV killers, there’s a lot more to Abby than her actions, and one moment in “Through the Valley” not only proves that but sets the stage for even bigger things in the critically acclaimed HBO TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Through the Valley” wastes no time diving into Abby’s psyche. The opening of the episode sees the former Firefly in the hospital in Salt Lake City, not long after Joel started his killing spree in the Season 1 finale. Rather than a straightforward flashback, however, The Last of Us takes a turn, with modern-day Abby appearing in the hallway and speaking to her younger self, telling her not to seek out her father. But modern Abby can only watch as her past self finds her father’s body and breaks down. Abby then wakes up from the dream, returning to the life that she would give anything to forget.

The Last of Us Just Introduced a New Way to Develop Its Characters

While shows that feature undead creatures are rarely categorized as “realistic,” The Last of Us keeps things pretty grounded. Joel and Ellie’s adventure across the country in Season 1 features its fair share of roadblocks, but most of them have nothing to do with the infection. Instead, they face off against plenty of broken humans who are looking to grab power in a broken world and have to heal from serious injuries to ensure they make it to their destination in one piece. That’s what makes Abby’s nightmare sequence in Season 2 so interesting, as it’s a leap from what’s come before.

The Last of Us now has a new avenue to explore its characters and how they’re feeling without actually having them say it out loud in front of other people. This could open the door for Ellie to have her own dream sequences where she reckons with Joel’s death and the time they spent together before that fateful day. However, those familiar with The Last of Us games know that Abby’s nightmares get even darker than the one in “Through the Valley,” and the powers that be at HBO are sure to use that to their advantage.

[RELATED: The Last of Us Creators Address Season 2’s Biggest Continuity Error: “We Didn’t Give a Sh-t”]

Abby’s Past Is Always Haunting Her – And The Last of Us Part II Made That Very Clear

Throughout The Last of Us Part II, Abby deals with nightmares that stem from the day she lost her father. And while they start out with that moment at the forefront, they evolve into something deeper, with Abby becoming afraid of losing friends and beginning to understand why Joel made the choice that he did in Salt Lake City. The nightmares are a major part of her arc, and more likely than not, that will continue in the live-action adaptation, especially since show creator Craig Mazin and Co. introduced them so early.

It’s unclear whether the nightmares in future episodes will be the same ones from the game, but even if they change, they’re sure to do a lot of the legwork when it comes to making Abby a more sympathetic figure. As she grapples with the decision she made in Jackson, she can talk to her younger self and warn her about where revenge will lead her.

Of course, that’s all going to take some time, as The Last of Us is already confirmed for a third season, meaning the current outing won’t adapt the entirety of Part II. However, it’s never too early to plant seeds, and given the initial reception to Abby when the second game came out, it’s a good idea to explore her character as much as possible to avoid having the TV audience fail to connect with her. After all, a show is only as good as its antagonist, and in a world like The Last of Us, where everyone can be an enemy, it’s even more important to hit the mark.

New episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 release on Max and HBO every Sunday.

What do you think of Abby’s nightmare sequence in The Last of Us Season 2? Does it help you understand her character better? Let us know in the comments!